Left Menu

Govt's subsidies to decline 39 pc to Rs 4,33,108 cr in FY22; to further drop next fiscal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 14:20 IST
Govt's subsidies to decline 39 pc to Rs 4,33,108 cr in FY22; to further drop next fiscal
  • Country:
  • India

The government's subsidies on food, fertilisers and petroleum are estimated to decline by 39 per cent to Rs 4,33,108 crore in the current fiscal, according to the Budget document.

During 2022-23, the subsidies are estimated to further decline by 27 per cent to Rs 3,17,866 crore, it said.

In its revised budget estimate for 2021-22 fiscal, the government pegged total subsidies to be at Rs 4,33,108 crore as against the actual budget estimate of Rs 7,07,707 crore in the previous financial year.

Out of which, the food subsidy is estimated to increase to Rs 2,86,469 crore in the current fiscal from Rs 5,41,330 crore in 2020-21 fiscal, while petroleum subsidy is estimated to decline to Rs 6,517 crore from Rs 38,455 crore in the said period.

However, fertiliser subsidy is estimated to increase to Rs 1,40,122 crore during the ongoing fiscal from Rs 1,27,922 crore in the previous fiscal.

For the next 2022-23 fiscal, the government said total subsidies are estimated to further decline to Rs 3,17,866 crore from Rs 4,33,108 crore in the current fiscal.

Out of which, fertiliser subsidy is estimated to decline by 25 per cent to Rs 1,05,222 crore during 2022-23 fiscal from Rs 1,40,122 crore this year, while food subsidy is estimated to decline by 28 per cent to Rs 2,06,831 crore from Rs 2,86,469 crore in the said period. Petroleum subsidies are estimated to decline by 11 per cent to Rs 5,813 crore during the 2022-23 fiscal as against Rs 6,517 crore in the current fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
3
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global
4
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022