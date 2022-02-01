Left Menu

Govt hikes public expenditure by 35 pc to Rs 7.5 lakh cr for FY23

It will be a part of the governments overall market borrowing in 2022-23 estimated at Rs 11.58 lakh crore.The minister said the proceeds of Green Bonds will be deployed in public sector projects which will help in reducing the carbon intensity of the economy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 14:24 IST
Govt hikes public expenditure by 35 pc to Rs 7.5 lakh cr for FY23
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo credit: Sansad TV) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Tuesday proposed to significantly step up the public investment by raising capital expenditure by 35.4 per cent to Rs 7.5 lakh crore or 2.9 per cent of the GDP in the next financial year.

Presenting the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the virtuous cycle of investment requires public investment to crowd-in private investment.

''At this stage, private investments seem to require that support to rise to their potential and to the needs of the economy. Public investment must continue to take the lead and pump-prime the private investment and demand in 2022-23,'' she said.

She said the outlay for capital expenditure in the Union Budget is being stepped up sharply by 35.4 per cent from Rs 5.54 lakh crore in the current year to Rs 7.50 lakh crore in 2022-23.

''This has increased to more than 2.2 times the expenditure of 2019-20. This outlay in 2022-23 will be 2.9 per cent of GDP,'' Sitharaman added.

She further said with this investment taken together with the provision made for creation of capital assets through grants-in-aid to states, the 'effective capital expenditure' of the central government is estimated at Rs 10.68 lakh crore in 2022-23, which will be about 4.1 per cent of GDP.

The government also proposes to issue sovereign Green Bonds for mobilizing resources for green infrastructure. It will be a part of the government's overall market borrowing in 2022-23 estimated at Rs 11.58 lakh crore.

The minister said the proceeds of Green Bonds will be deployed in public sector projects which will help in reducing the carbon intensity of the economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
3
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global
4
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022