Toyota Kirloskar reports 34 pc drop in Jan wholesales at 7,328 units

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday said its domestic wholesales declined by 34 per cent to 7,328 units in January.

The company had sold 11,126 units in the domestic market in January 2021.

The automaker sells models like Innova Crysta and Fortuner in the country.

