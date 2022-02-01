Left Menu

National Highways network will be expanded by 25,000 km in 2022-23

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget 2022-23, on Tuesday informed the Parliament that the National Highways network will be expanded by 25,000 km in 2022-23.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 14:52 IST
National Highways network will be expanded by 25,000 km in 2022-23
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget 2022-23, on Tuesday informed the Parliament that the National Highways network will be expanded by 25,000 km in 2022-23. "PM Gati Shakti Master Plan for Expressways will be formulated in 2022-23 to facilitate faster movement of people and goods. The National Highways network will be expanded by 25,000 km in 2022-23. Rs 20,000 crore will be mobilized through innovative ways of financing to complement the public resources," she said.

Further, Sitharaman said the data exchange among all mode operators will be brought on Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP), designed for Application Programming Interface (API). "This will provide for efficient movement of goods through different modes, reducing logistics cost and time, assisting just-in-time inventory management, and in eliminating tedious documentation. Most importantly, this will provide real-time information to all stakeholders, and improve international competitiveness," she said.

"Open-source mobility stack, for organizing seamless travel of passengers will also be facilitated," she added. The Finance Minister also informed that contracts for the implementation of Multimodal Logistics Parks at four locations through PPP mode will be awarded in 2022-23.

Sitharaman said with technical support from the Capacity Building Commission, central ministries, state governments, and their infra-agencies will have their skills upgraded. "This will ramp up capacity in planning, design, financing (including innovative ways), and implementation management of the PM Gati Shakti infrastructure projects," she said.

For 2022-23, the Finance Minister has proposed an allocation of Rs 1 lakh crore to assist the states in catalysing overall investments in the economy. These fifty-year interest-free loans are over and above the normal borrowings allowed to the states. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
3
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global
4
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022