Left Menu

Honda Cars reports 3 pc dip in total sales at 12,149 units in Jan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 15:04 IST
Honda Cars reports 3 pc dip in total sales at 12,149 units in Jan
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • India

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Tuesday reported a 3 per cent decline in total sales at 12,149 units in January.

The company had sold a total of 12,552 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales were at 10,427 units last month compared to 11,319 units in January 2021, HCIL said in a statement.

Exports were at 1,722 units last month against 1,233 units in the year-ago month, it added.

''Despite the supply chain and COVID-related challenges, we have started off 2022 on a promising note. The sales in the month of January 22 got partially impacted owing to the weekend-lockdowns in some cities but overall the situation looks positive and steady,'' Honda Cars India Director (Marketing and Sales) Yuichi Murata noted.

All of the company's production output has been getting dispatched to dealer partners in time, he added.

''The market situation will improve with the reduction in the COVID-caseload as we move forward,'' Murata stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
3
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global
4
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022