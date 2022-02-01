Total investment by power PSUs to rise 5 pc to Rs 51k cr in FY23

The government has proposed to increase the total investment by eight state-owned power companies by about five per cent to Rs 51,470.14 crore for financial year 2022-23.

This compares to revised estimate of Rs 49,006.30 crore for the current financial year.

According to the budget document presented in Parliament on Tuesday, Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam -- the public sector undertaking (PSU) under the administrative control of Ministry of Power, witnessed the highest increase at Rs 8,000 crore in 2022-23, from the budgeted as well as revised estimate of Rs 5,000 crore for 2021-22.

The investment by hydro power giant NHPC has also been hiked to Rs 7,361.05 crore for 2022-23, from the revised estimate (RE) of Rs 6,772.21 crore for the ongoing fiscal. The budget estimate stood at Rs 8,057.44 crore.

In case of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL), the investment for 2022-23 has been kept flat at Rs 7,500 crore for 2022-23.

Damodar Valley Corporation's investment has been pegged at Rs 2,009.87 crore for 2022-23, lower than the revised estimates of Rs 2,536.95 crore and budget estimate of Rs 2,857.06 crore for 2021-22.

In case of NTPC, investments for 2022-23 has been reduced to Rs 22,454 crore, from budgeted as well as revised estimates of Rs 23,736 crore for 2021-22.

According to the Budget, North Eastern Electric Power Corporation will invest Rs 900.81 crore in 2022-23, compared to revised estimates of Rs 733.20 crore for this fiscal. The budget estimates was Rs 810.02 crore.

Tehri Hydro Development Corporation will invest Rs 3,207.54 crore in next fiscal, compared to revised estimates of Rs 2,693.93 crore for 2020-21. The budget estimates for the company was Rs 2,730 crore for the current fiscal.

According to the Budget document, total expenditure of the power ministry has also been pegged slightly higher at Rs 16,074.74 crore for 2022-23, compared to revised estimates as well as budget estimates of Rs 15,322 crore for 2021-22.

