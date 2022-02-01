Left Menu

Hyundai India's total sales dip 11 pc in January

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 15:50 IST
Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday reported a 11.11 per cent decline in total sales at 53,427 units in January 2022.

The company had sold 60,105 units in the same month last year, Hyundai Motor India Ltd said in a statement.

Domestic sales were down 15.35 per cent to 44,022 units last month as against 52,005 units in January 2021, the company added. Exports increased to 9,405 units last month as compared with 8,100 units in January last year, the auto major said.

''The company is closely monitoring the ongoing semiconductor supply constraint situation and will make all efforts to meet customer demand,'' it added.

