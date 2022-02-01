Left Menu

Sterling on the rise, with further BoE tightening eyed

By Julien Ponthus LONDON, Feb 1 - Sterling rose for a third straight session to a week-high against the dollar on Tuesday as investors speculated the Bank of England could go beyond announcing another interest rate hike this week and set the path for further monetary tightening. Investors have now fully priced a 25 basis point rise in rates to 0.50% on Feb. 3 and economists polled by Reuters also expect that outcome from the BoE meeting.

Sterling rose for a third straight session to a week-high against the dollar on Tuesday as investors speculated the Bank of England could go beyond announcing another interest rate hike this week and set the path for further monetary tightening.

Investors have now fully priced a 25 basis point rise in rates to 0.50% on Feb. 3 and economists polled by Reuters also expect that outcome from the BoE meeting. Amid fears the BoE might be behind the curve when it comes to tackling inflation, there is uncertainty over the pace at which it will raise rates and the level at which they will peak.

At the moment, money markets are pricing rates at about 1.25% by year-end. With the 0.5% level expected to be hit on Thursday, traders are also wondering how soon and how fast the bank will start reducing its balance sheet and stop reinvesting maturing gilts.

"While we do not expect the BoE to start QT (Quantitative Tightening) this week, it may signal when it could begin – probably May, in our view," Berenberg economists told clients in a note. By 1000 GMT, the pound was up 0.41% at $1.350, pulling further away from one-month lows of $1.3359 hit last week and back to the levels it was trading on Jan. 26.

The pound ended January down 0.58% against the dollar, which has benefited from the ramping up of U.S. rate hike bets. Sterling was up 0.11% against the euro at 83.41 pence, close to 83.07 pence, its best exchange rate against the common currency since February 2020.

Supporting the view that the British economy is still rebounding from the COVID-19 recession, a survey showed British manufacturing output grew at the fastest pace in six months in January. Mortgage lender Nationwide also announced that British house price growth accelerated in January, with the strongest start to any year since 2005.

The political crisis in Britain over lockdown parties at Downing Street has not had a significant impact on the currency despite news of a police investigation into the matter and opinion polls showing the public felt Prime Minister Boris Johnson should resign.

