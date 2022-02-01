Union budget aims to make India atmanirbhar, strong: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the Union budget aims to make India atmanirbhar self-reliant and balashali strong.Speaking to reporters in Goa, Fadanavis said the budget, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, was all inclusive and was taking the country towards progress.The budget has touched all sectors in the country.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the Union budget aims to make India ''atmanirbhar'' (self-reliant) and ''balashali'' (strong).
Speaking to reporters in Goa, Fadanavis said the budget, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, was all inclusive and was taking the country towards progress.
"The budget has touched all sectors in the country. It is an all-inclusive budget, taking the country towards progress. What is most important is that even after the COVID-19 pandemic, the budget projects 9.2 per cent growth," the BJP leader said. In the real sense, the budget aims at making India "atmanirbhar" (self-reliant) and "balashali" (strong) with the focus on future, he said.
Talking about the agriculture sector, Fadnavis said that Rs 2.37 lakh crore for MSP allocation in the farming sector is the biggest the country has seen so far. The budget has given special thrust on agri start-ups, which will eradicate commission agents between the market and farmers, he said.
An allocation has been made in the budget to provide potable water to homes, he said. The BJP leader further said that the most important highlight of the budget is investment to the tune of Rs 7.5 lakh crore in the infrastructure sector, which is 35 per cent more than the last fiscal.
Investment in infrastructure results in employment generation, as it helps 27 sectoral industries, said Fadnavis, who is the Goa in-charge of the upcoming Assembly polls. The budget has given importance to electric mobility to reduce emission levels in the country, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fadanavis
- Devendra Fadnavis
- Maharashtra
- Fadnavis
- India
- Nirmala Sitharaman
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at cloth factory in Bhiwandi, no casualties reported yet
SC to hear Maharashtra's OBC poll quota plea on Jan 19
Maharashtra reports 31,111 new coronavirus infections, 10,216 less than previous day, and 24 more deaths; 122 fresh Omicron cases also detected: Health dept.
Tata Open Maharashtra: Bopanna, Ramkumar secure direct entry into doubles main draw
After Rajasthan, Maharashtra seeks Sonia Gandhi's intervention for operationalising coal block in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh