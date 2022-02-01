Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 16:12 IST
Gold rallies Rs 333 on global trends
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gold in the national capital on Tuesday rallied Rs 333 to Rs 47,844 per 10 grams in line with firm global trends along with rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 47,511 per 10 grams.

The rupee dipped 14 paise to close at 74.79 (provisional) against the US dollar.

Silver dipped Rs 68 to Rs 61,164 per kg, from Rs 61,232 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading in the green at USD 1,803 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.60 per ounce.

''Gold prices traded up with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.34 percent up at USD 1,803 per ounce on Tuesday,'' Tapan Patel, senior analyst (commodities) at HDFC Securities, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

