HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets Somalia PM at Expo 2020 Dubai

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today met with Mohamed Hussein Roble, Prime Minister of the Republic of Somalia, at Expo 2020 Dubai. The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

Welcoming the Somali Prime Minister, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, expressed the UAE's commitment to expand cooperation with Somalia in various vital sectors and enhance partnerships to further the mutual interests of the two countries. He said the UAE is keen to share the expertise it has gained from its successful projects in various fields, especially government operations, with countries across the world.

The Somali Prime Minister expressed his deep appreciation for the support the UAE has extended to his nation, which has helped it overcome the challenges it faced. Prime Minister Roble praised the unique development model adopted by the UAE that has enabled it to grow rapidly and sustainably, becoming a leading nation both in the region and globally.

Congratulating the UAE on the successful hosting of Expo 2020 Dubai, the Somali Prime Minister said the global event reflects the UAE's commitment to promoting harmony and understanding between nations, cultures and people, which stems from its deeply held values and ideals.

The meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee; and H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

(With Inputsfrom APO)