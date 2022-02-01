Budget proposals to strengthen gen jewellery sector, says industry

The gems and jewellery industry on Tuesday welcomed the Union Budget 2022-23, saying it included some much-needed reforms that would springboard the sector to multi-fold growth in the coming year.

The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council noted that the sector is one of the leading contributors to the national economy and the country is the undisputed leader in diamond processing.

''Reduction in import duty on cut and polished diamonds to 5 per cent from the current 7.5 per cent will further help in strengthening the sector and retain its leadership position,'' the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) chairman Colin Shah said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced cutting import duty on cut and polished diamonds and gemstones while presenting the Union Budget 2022-23, to 5 per cent while on sawn diamond to nil in order to boost the sector.

Presenting the Budget for 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman also announced that the government will facilitate export of jewellery through e-commerce for which it will implement a ''simplified regulatory framework'' by June this year.

To disincentivize import of undervalued imitation jewellery, the customs duty on imitation jewellery is being prescribed in a manner that a duty of at least Rs 400 per kg is paid on its import, the minister added.

Shah said, since more than 90 per cent of the gem and jewellery sector consists of MSMEs, the extension of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for MSMEs up to March 2023 will be a great relief to the sector, and we are happy that its outlay has been increased by Rs 50,000 crore to a total cover of Rs 5 lakh crore.

"Acceptance of personal surety bonds in place of bank guarantee for import of gold will meet our longstanding demand of simplifying duty free gold availability, especially to the SME exporters of gold jewellery and revive the exports of plain gold jewellery. Surety Bonds in place of Bank Guarantee will be made acceptable to reduce indirect costs for suppliers. This will help gold jewellery exports," he added.

PNG Jewellers Chairman and Managing Director Saurabh Gadgil opined that the budget has put a lot of emphasis on increasing exports across sectors and the same goes for gems and jewellery.

''Simplified regulation for ecommerce exports in the gems and jewellery sector is a welcome move. Duty reduction to 5 per cent in cut and polished diamonds and gemstones is a good move too. Increase in capital expenditure by 4.1 per cent is a boost to the economy,'' he added.

WHP Jewellers director Aditya Pethe stated that the budget is positive and growth-oriented.

Anmol Jewellers Founder Ishu Datwani said that one good aspect of this budget is the reduction of import duty on cut and polished diamonds and gemstones to 5 per cent.

''Other demands of the jewellery sector have not been met. The budget seems growth-oriented and may give an impetus to the economy helping growth in GDP,'' he noted.

Aisshpra Gems and Jewels Director Vaibhav Saraf said this budget is focussed on infrastructure development and increased capital expenditure and help to states for development will lead to higher fund infusion in the economy giving spurt to retail spending.

All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council Chairman Ashish Pethe said even as the Union Budget 2022-23, overall is very positive it does not do anything specific for the industry except the cut in Customs duty on Cut and Polished Diamonds and sawn diamond, which is positive for the industry.

However, the extension of ECLGS will help boost the rural economy and will indirectly help the gem and jewellery industry, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)