Budget seeks to support eco growth momentum: bankers

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-02-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 16:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The union budget for 2022-23 seeks to support the recent economic growth momentum and help it sustain over the long-term, MD&CEO of Bandhan Bank Chandra Sekhar Ghosh said on Tuesday.

He said the substantial rise in planned capital expenditure for the creation of infrastructure, focus on affordable housing, and development of the MSMEs and the farm economy will prepare India for the next phase of growth.

The extension in the timeline and increased outlay towards the emergency credit line guarantee scheme and an additional infusion of funds in the credit guarantee trust for micro and small enterprises will provide relief to the sector, Ghosh said.

The significant additional allocation towards PM Awas Yojana will boost demand for affordable housing and also for housing finance, he added.

MD&CEO of Indian Bank Shanti Lal Jain called the union budget a growth-oriented budget against the backdrop of the pandemic.

Focus on clean energy, infrastructure, agriculture, MSME, education, digital economy, hospitality, and transportation logistics will help the growth of the economy, he said.

The mostly unchanged direct tax regime will give stability to tax environment and showed that the economy is on the path to recovery. Overall the budget will create jobs and augment growth, Jain said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

