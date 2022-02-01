NRI businessmen in UAE hail Budget 2022-23; say it envisions India's overall growth

The NRI businessmen in the UAE welcomed the Budget 2022-23 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, terming it as a highly promising budget that envisions India's overall growth.

Finance Minister Sitharaman unveiled a Rs 39.45 lakh crore Budget, with higher spending on highways to affordable housing with a view to fire up the key engines of the economy to sustain a world-beating recovery from the pandemic.

While she primed up spending on infrastructure to create jobs and boost economic activity, Sitharaman did not tinker with income tax slabs or tax rates.

The finance minister presented a highly promising budget projecting a lot of opportunities for growth and investments that would prove to be beneficial to the economy at large, Bharat Bhatia, Founder and CEO of Conares, the second largest private steel manufacturer in the UAE, said.

“The budget promises marginal allocations for urban capacity building, modernisation of building by laws, town planning schemes and transit-oriented development will be implemented. Announcements on setting up Centres of Excellence with an outlay of 250 crore for urban sector development, 480 billion Rupees for affordable housing, 195 billion Rupees towards solar equipment manufacturing will manifest the infrastructure development sector leaving a massive impact on the economy,” he said.

Bhatia also appreciated revoking customs duty on stainless steel, flat products and high steel bars; in addition to extension of customs duty exemption on steel scrap for another year for small- and medium-sized businesses.

Dr. Sunil Kumar K, Managing Director, SAM Corporate, Dubai, hailed the announcements on e-passports and digital currency.

Kumar said that e-passports will help NRIs and the RBI’s digital Rupee will be a trendsetter in the digital currency market, “where state can play a catalyst and bring controls and confidence. The future is bright.” Sitharaman in her budget proposed that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will introduce digital currency in the next financial year beginning April 2022 to boost the digital economy and efficient currency management.

She also said e-passports with the embedded chip will be rolled out.

According to Kumar, voluntary winding up of companies will bring in increased growth without bad baggage and improve investors confidence.

“Financing of Investment is a welcome move which is going to provide huge impetus to growth of early stage companies. Nothing could be better than supporting the young entrepreneurial generation,” he added.

Kamal Vachani, Regional Director, Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC), Chairman, Dubai & Northern Emirates of Global Organization of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) and Group Director, Al Maya Group, too welcomed the Budget.

“Introducing 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains is a welcome step taken by the finance minister which will provide the passengers with better efficiency and facilities as being available in foreign countries,” he said.

Vachani also said that the introduction of e-passports, which provides better protection and security, and extension of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) till March 2023, are welcome steps.

Vinayak Mahtani, CEO of bnbme holiday homes, said the Indian budget this year focuses on four varied pillars of development.

“We are confident that the travel and tourism industry is going to be impacted positively. As operators of holiday home management companies in the UAE and India, the new action plan will help us further accelerate our services in India, as well as ensure we have more individuals opting to travel to the UAE this year,” Mahtani said.

Ozair Dawood, Managing Director, Blue Star International FZCO, said what needs to be seen in the coming years is how the poor are impacted positively with the budget with reduction in unemployment, improved education, healthcare facilities and the growth in infrastructure.

“India should promote Indian industry, i.e, products manufactured in India and provide facilities for manufacturing inside the country for good products. India should also encourage neighbouring and friendly countries to buy made in India products in line with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi's direction, which he had given a long time ago,” he said.

Dinesh Kanabar, CEO Dhruva Advisors, termed it as a growth-focussed budget with huge impetus on capex (capital expenditure) which will spur domestic investment and promote infrastructure.

“The entire focus is on providing stability, reducing tax litigation and promoting ease of doing business. (It) will clearly pave the way for ensuring that India is one of the fastest growing large economies in the world,” Kanabar said.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and Managing Director VPS Healthcare, said the budget envisions India's overall growth with the government taking the lead by increasing its capital spending.

''It is welcoming to see that healthcare spending is a priority for the government. Undoubtedly, the vaccination campaign has been crucial in India's fight against the pandemic. That is to continue,'' Vayalil said.

He said the government's acknowledgment of the importance of mental health is progressive.

The announcement of the launch of the 'National Tele Mental Health' programme will be beneficial for people of all ages. Similarly, the rollout of the National Digital Ecosystem will give thrust to the concept and vision of universal access to healthcare, he said.

