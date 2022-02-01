Qatar reaches deal with Taliban to resume evacuations - Axios
Qatar has reached an agreement with the Taliban to resume chartered evacuations out of Kabul airport, Axios reported on Tuesday citing an interview with Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.
The agreement is for two flights per week, chartered by Qatar Airways, and will allow the United States and other countries to evacuate thousands more of their citizens and at-risk Afghans, Axios said.
