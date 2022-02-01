Left Menu

NMDC iron ore output grows 28 pc to 33 MT in Apr-Jan; sales jump 25 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 16:47 IST
NMDC iron ore output grows 28 pc to 33 MT in Apr-Jan; sales jump 25 pc
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned NMDC on Tuesday said its iron ore production surged over 28 per cent to 32.88 million tonnes (MT) in April-January 2021-22.

The company's iron ore output was 25.66 MT in the same period last fiscal, NMDC said in a regulatory filing.

In January 2022, the company said its iron ore production rose to 4.56 MT from 3.86 MT a year ago.

Its total sales of iron ore during the April-January period increased over 25 per cent to 32.60 MT from 26.01 MT a year ago.

The company sold 4.24 MT iron ore in January 2022 compared to 3.74 MT in the year-ago month.

The Hyderabad-headquartered NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest iron ore mining company.

It is also involved in the exploration of a wide range of minerals like copper, rock phosphate, limestone, dolomite and gypsum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
3
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global
4
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022