Left Menu

68 per cent of Union Budget will be invested in local procurement of defence products, says Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that 68 per cent of the Union Budget will be invested in local procurement of defence products.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 17:07 IST
68 per cent of Union Budget will be invested in local procurement of defence products, says Rajnath Singh
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that 68 per cent of the Union Budget will be invested in local procurement of defence products. Hailing the Budget, Singh said, "The Budget outlines the Government's focus on Atamnirbharata and Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi's vision for development and pro-people reforms. It is a growth-oriented Budget focused on harnessing the energies of New India. #AatmanirbharBharatKaBudget

He further said, "The 68 per cent of defence capital procurement budget has been allocated towards local procurement. It is in line with the 'Vocal for Local' push and it will certainly boost the domestic defence industries." Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Union Budget in Parliament on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
3
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global
4
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022