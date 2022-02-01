Budget allocation to coal ministry dips 39 pc to Rs 393 cr in 2022-23
Budget allocation for the coal ministry has registered a decline of 38.9 per cent to Rs 393.24 crore for financial year 2022-23.
The decline has been over the revised estimates of Rs 644.09 crore in 2021-22, according to Budget documents.
According to Budget documents, the expenditure for financial year 2021-22 was at Rs 534.88 crore.
The expenditure budget of Rs 393.24 crore in the 2022-23, includes Rs 314.54 crore on central sector schemes/ projects and Rs 12.96 crore on Coal Mines Pension Scheme.
The actual expenditure budget for financial year 2020-2021 stood at Rs 571.6 crore, as per budget document.
The investment in public enterprises, including Coal India, has increased to Rs 21,420.00 crore in budget 2022-23, over the revised estimate of Rs 18,746.00 crore in 2021-22.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented Union Budget 2022-23 in Parliament.
