Left Menu

Budget allocation to coal ministry dips 39 pc to Rs 393 cr in 2022-23

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 17:18 IST
Budget allocation to coal ministry dips 39 pc to Rs 393 cr in 2022-23
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Budget allocation for the coal ministry has registered a decline of 38.9 per cent to Rs 393.24 crore for financial year 2022-23.

The decline has been over the revised estimates of Rs 644.09 crore in 2021-22, according to Budget documents.

According to Budget documents, the expenditure for financial year 2021-22 was at Rs 534.88 crore.

The expenditure budget of Rs 393.24 crore in the 2022-23, includes Rs 314.54 crore on central sector schemes/ projects and Rs 12.96 crore on Coal Mines Pension Scheme.

The actual expenditure budget for financial year 2020-2021 stood at Rs 571.6 crore, as per budget document.

The investment in public enterprises, including Coal India, has increased to Rs 21,420.00 crore in budget 2022-23, over the revised estimate of Rs 18,746.00 crore in 2021-22.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented Union Budget 2022-23 in Parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
3
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global
4
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022