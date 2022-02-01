GIC Housing shares trim most of early gains; settle marginally higher

Shares of GIC Housing Finance on Tuesday trimmed most of its early gains and settled marginally higher.

In early trade, it jumped over 5 per cent after the company reported a 25.5 per cent increase in its standalone net profit in the quarter ended December 2021.

The stock gained 5.08 per cent to Rs 167.25 during the day on BSE. However, profit-taking emerged at the counter and it gave up most of the gains to settle flat at Rs 159.40, a marginal gain of 0.16 per cent. On NSE, it settled at Rs 159.95, higher by 0.47 per cent after jumping 5.46 per cent during the day to Rs 167.90.

The company on Monday reported a 25.5 per cent increase in its standalone net profit at Rs 76.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2021.

It had registered a net profit of Rs 61 crore in the same quarter a year earlier.

Sequentially, the net profit was higher by 69 per cent from Rs 45.23 crore in September 2021 quarter.

Total income, however, fell to Rs 293 crore in Q3 FY'22 as against Rs 312 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, GIC Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

GIC Housing Finance is mainly engaged in the business of providing loans for purchase or construction of residential homes.

