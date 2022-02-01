Tech Mahindra Q3 profit up 7 pc, restricted by supply side challenges

IT services exporter Tech Mahindra on Tuesday reported a 6.8 percent rise in December quarter net profit at Rs 1,378.2 crore, with the growth in profits being compressed by supply-side challenges.

Overall revenue from operations grew 18.7 percent to Rs 11,450 crore but the narrowing of operating profit margin to 14.8 percent as against the year-ago period's 15.9 percent restricted the growth in the bottom line.

Chief financial officer Milind Kulkarni said the margins were impacted because of supply-side challenges that the company faced as it grew its topline, specifying that new hiring, salary increases, and sub-contracting amid travel restrictions hurt the company.

Chief executive C P Gurnani told reporters that the company had earlier guided for the margin to be in the range of 15 percent, and stressed that he does not see the issues on the human resources front lasting more than a few quarters.

The Mahindra group firm added over 3,800 employees to take its overall headcount to 1.45 lakh. Gurnani said the company will end FY22 by hiring 10,000 freshers and targets to take the same to 15,000 in FY23.

With the attrition doubling to 24 percent in December quarter from the year-ago's 12 percent, and the company having identified employees in bigger centers like Pune and Hyderabad being the most prone to attrition, he said it has upped its hiring in smaller cities having the sparser presence of competition like Kolkata, Vijaywada, Chandigarh, and Coimbatore.

He explained that the staff wants to be present in places closer to their home and technology makes it possible now for having staff working from anywhere from a delivery perspective.

The company has also upped hiring in eastern Europe and central America's Costa Rica to serve the needs of digital clients to be served from the same or closer time zones.

The company reported deal wins of USD 704 million in the quarter as against USD 455 million in the year-ago period and USD 750 million in the preceding September quarter.

Gurnani said the company has also upped its focus on the Indian market, and also bifurcated the banking, financial services, and insurance vertical to form a special vertical on insurance.

The company, which has had a history of acquisitions, had cash and equivalents of over USD 1.3 billion as of December 31, 2021.

Its scrip gained 1.87 percent to close at Rs 1,507.05 on the BSE on Tuesday, as against the benchmark's 1.46 percent surge on the Budget day.

