MP: Forest guard among 4 killed in two road accidents

Four persons, including a forest department guard, were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in Sagar and Seoni districts of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

A police squad on patrolling duty spotted a badly damaged car in the wee hours of Tuesday and found three bodies inside it on the National Highway 44 near Bandri town in Sagar district, Bandri Police Station in-charge Dharmendra Gurjar told PTI.

The deceased were later identified as Amir Khan, Vakeel Khan and Surendra Lodhi, all aged between 21 to 25 years and residents of Bandri, located around 45km from the district headquarters, he said.

Gurjar said it was not yet clear how the accident occurred and police were scanning CCTV footage to gather details.

In Seoni, a guard of the state forest department, identified as Ganesh Sanodia, was killed and two of his colleagues were injured when their patrolling vehicle was hit by a speeding truck on Balaghat Road, about 12 km from the district headquarters, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shyam Singh Maravi said.

The three forest guards were waiting for refuelling when their vehicle was hit by the truck during the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday, injuring them, he said.

Sanodia died on way to hospital, while his colleagues were undergoing treatment, Maravi said.

The truck driver fled the spot, leaving his vehicle behind, the ASP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)