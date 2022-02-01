Gujarat CM hails budget as `pro-people'

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday welcomed the union budget, saying it will fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of ''Atmanirbhar Bharat.'' In a statement here, Patel thanked Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a ''pro-people budget.'' ''Despite providing vaccines against coronavirus free to people and strengthening the healthcare infrastructure, the budget did not propose any hike in taxes,'' the chief minister said.

It reflected the Union government's resolve to uplift the economy as well as various sections of society such as farmers, traders, women, the youth, rural folks, and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities, Patel added.

''This budget provides a blueprint and roadmap for the next 25 years. It focuses mainly on the PM Gati Shakti scheme, all-inclusive growth, increases in productivity, and new investment. Gujarat is already leading in the Gati Shakti project and we resolve to remain ahead of others in the future too,'' said the CM.

He also welcomed the Kisan Drone scheme and announced that his government will use drones in Gujarat for crop assessment and digitization of land records, as proposed in the budget.

The CM also welcomed Sitharaman's announcement of establishing an international university and international arbitration center at GIFT City in Gujarat.

