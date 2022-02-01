Left Menu

HPCL shares tumble over 7 pc after third quarter earnings

During the day, it tanked 7.62 per cent to Rs 290.05. On NSE, it tumbled 7.06 per cent to close at Rs 291.90.In volume terms, 4.07 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 1.20 crore on NSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 17:58 IST
Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Tuesday tumbled over 7 per cent after the firm reported a 63 per cent decline in third quarter net profit.

In volume terms, 4.07 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 1.20 crore on NSE. The company on Monday reported a 63 per cent decline in third quarter net profit as it booked inventory losses.

Net profit in October-December stood at Rs 869 crore, as compared with Rs 2,355 crore for the same period last year.

''The profit was affected primarily due to the price fluctuations in Q3 2021 leading to inventory losses compared to inventory gains in the corresponding period last year,'' HPCL Chairman and Managing Director M K Surana told reporters.

While refusing to give inventory loss numbers, he said the loss was on the marketing side -- meaning it sold fuel at less than its cost.

