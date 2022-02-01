Left Menu

Adani Ports quarterly profit falls to Rs 1,478.76 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 18:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Tuesday reported a 6.20 percent decline in consolidated profit at Rs 1,478.76 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The country's largest integrated logistics player had clocked a consolidated profit of Rs 1,576.53 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.

Its total consolidated income increased to Rs 4,422.73 crore in the latest December quarter from Rs 4,274.79 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total expenses during the quarter under review rose to Rs 2,738.86 crore compared to Rs 2,258.62 crore in the same period a year ago.

