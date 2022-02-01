Soccer-Italy's Serie A president Dal Pino quits for America

Left Menu

A telecoms executive, Dal Pino was appointed shortly before the COVID-19 outbreak brought the championship to a three-month standstill and then meant clubs had to play in nearly empty stadiums for a year. In a letter dated Feb.1 to the 20 Serie A clubs, the executive said a move to California last month meant he could not carry on in the role.

Italian soccer league president Paolo Dal Pino has resigned from his role at the helm of Serie A after moving to America with his family, a letter seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday. A telecoms executive, Dal Pino was appointed shortly before the COVID-19 outbreak brought the championship to a three-month standstill and then meant clubs had to play in nearly empty stadiums for a year.

In a letter dated Feb.1 to the 20 Serie A clubs, the executive said a move to California last month meant he could not carry on in the role. He also underscored his efforts to foster innovation in an "environment resistant to change". Soon after the COVID-19 outbreak Dal Pino promoted a project to sell a minority stake in a newly-created media company to a group of private equity investors. But the plan was shelved after facing opposition from seven of Italy's top flight.

Dal Pino noted that a similar model had been adopted to boost club finances in Spain. Last month he called on the government led by Prime Minister Mario Draghi to provide the country's soccer industry with support, to cope with the financial fallout of the virus crisis.

Dal Pino did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

