Introduction of blockchain-based digital currency welcome move: Experts

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-02-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 18:26 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's proposal to introduce digital rupee, using blockchain and other technologies, is a welcome move, experts said on Tuesday. In her budget speech, the FM said the introduction of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) will give a big boost to the digital economy.

FIS, head of banking in India, Harish Prasad said it will lead to a more efficient and cheaper currency management.

He also said this will trigger a ''wave of preparatory activity among retail payment mechanisms using the digital rupee''.

Sitharaman proposed to introduce digital rupee, using blockchain and other technologies, to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India starting 2022-23.

Indian Statistical Institute Professor Subhamoy Moitra said the introduction of blockchain-based CBDC is a welcome move.

''But it has to be seen whether it is within the control of the state which is desirable,'' he said, adding that if it is not within state control, then problems may arise.

Indian Bank MD&CEO Shanti Lal Jain also said the issuance of the digital rupee is a reform in the right direction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

