Healthfarm Nutrition welcomes Shahid Kapoor as their brand ambassador

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI/TPT): Healthfarm, one of India's leading health, sports and nutrition brand, is thrilled to announce Shahid Kapoor as their celebrity brand ambassador. The award-winning and ace actor will be the face of all their online and offline campaigns moving forward. A fitness enthusiast, Shahid Kapoor is versatile, stylish, agile, and inspiring, resonating perfectly with the brand's core values like excellence, best-in-class customer service, and diversity.

Shahid Kapoor has commenced this association by featuring in Healthfarm's integrated campaign #ThodaCrazyZarooriHai, launched across all digital platforms. Sharing his insights on the development, Bhuvan Bhaskar and Karan Bhaskar, Directors, Healthfarm Nutrition, said, "We are delighted to welcome Shahid Kapoor aboard. The recent times have been challenging and have highlighted the need to focus on our health like never before. In such a scenario, we at Healthfarm Nutrition believe that our responsibility is to drive awareness towards various facets related to health. We understand the need for a diverse product range, quality customer service and excellence in delivery. Shahid Kapoor is a perfect blend of hard work and unparalleled skills which aligns with all that we believe in at Healthfarm".

"He is known to be one of the best dancers in the industry, keeps himself immensely fit, and the youth look up to him. We firmly believe with our vision, Shahid's persona and influence, together, we can make an impact. We look forward to creating meaningful and exciting campaigns", he added. Commenting on association Shahid Kapoor said, "I am delighted to associate with a brand like Healthfarm Nutrition. It believes in promoting and projecting fitness in its true form. My fitness mantra has always been to keep it real and clean and live a healthy lifestyle with the right balance of mental and physical fitness".

