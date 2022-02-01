Left Menu

SJVN power stations' power generation grows 10 pc to over 290 MU in Jan

State-owned SJVNs power stations generated 290.5 million units MU of energy during January 2022, its Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma said on Tuesday.At 290.47 MU, the power generation was 10 per cent higher from 265.69 MU in January 2021, he said in a statement.The power stations have generated 290.47 MU in January 2022 exceeding the previous record of 277.63 MU achieved in January 2020.A growth of 10 per cent was registered in power generation in January 2022 as compared with 265.69 MU in January 2021.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 18:34 IST
SJVN power stations' power generation grows 10 pc to over 290 MU in Jan
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned SJVN's power stations generated 290.5 million units (MU) of energy during January 2022, its Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma said on Tuesday.

At 290.47 MU, the power generation was 10 per cent higher from 265.69 MU in January 2021, he said in a statement.

The power stations have generated 290.47 MU in January 2022 exceeding the previous record of 277.63 MU achieved in January 2020.

A growth of 10 per cent was registered in power generation in January 2022 as compared with 265.69 MU in January 2021. SJVN's 1,500-megawatt (MW) Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station has surpassed its design energy of 6,612 MU on January 31, 2022, Sharma said.

''These achievements are the testimony to the technical expertise of our employees, and operation and maintenance practices adopted by our operating units.

''Despite the impacts of the global pandemic, our power stations have risen to the challenge and performed exceptionally well,'' he said.

Shimla-based SJVN has a footprint in nine states of India and two neighbouring countries Nepal and Bhutan. The company has also diversified in other fields of energy generation and transmission.

SJVN is aiming for achieving an installed capacity of 5,000 MW by 2023, 12,000 MW by 2030 and 25,000 MW by 2040.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
3
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global
4
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022