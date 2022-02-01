Left Menu

Two on way to hospital die in road crash

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 01-02-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 18:38 IST
Two people died on the spot when a truck hit their motorcycle in Hussainganj area here on Tuesday, police said.

Hussainganj Station House Officer (SHO) Ranveer Singh said Sunil Kumar (27) and his neighbour Sadhna Devi (35) were travelling to district hospital in Fatehpur for treatment, when they were hit by a speeding truck.

Both of them died on the spot.

The SHO said the truck driver fled the spot after the accident and efforts are on to arrest him.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

