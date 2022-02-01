Two on way to hospital die in road crash

Two people died on the spot when a truck hit their motorcycle in Hussainganj area here on Tuesday, police said.

Hussainganj Station House Officer (SHO) Ranveer Singh said Sunil Kumar (27) and his neighbour Sadhna Devi (35) were travelling to district hospital in Fatehpur for treatment, when they were hit by a speeding truck.

Both of them died on the spot.

The SHO said the truck driver fled the spot after the accident and efforts are on to arrest him.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

