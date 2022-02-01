Tech major LG penalised in Greater Noida over waste management

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 2.13 lakh on tech major LG Electronics for non-disposal of garbage on its premises in Greater Noida, officials said.

The action was taken by the Health Department after GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan ordered penalisation of the tech major after inspecting premises in the Udyog Vihar area, the officials said.

“During the inspection, a pile of garbage was found and the inspection team imposed a fine of Rs 2.13 lakh on the company. It is mandatory for all the bulk waste generators in Greater Noida to dispose of the garbage on their own. GNIDA collects only inert waste and that too against a mandatory monthly fee,” GNIDA Health Department in-charge Salil Yadav said. “The LG company also comes under the bulk waste generator category, yet no arrangement has been made for the disposal of garbage. Garbage is being thrown haphazardly. The health team has therefore imposed the fine on it,” Yadav said.

LG could not be contacted immediately for its response.

Meanwhile, Bhooshan appealed to all the bulk waste generators to cooperate in the proper management of garbage and make Greater Noida cleaner.

