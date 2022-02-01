Nitin Gadkari hails Budget as historic giving new vision to new India

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari hailed the Budget as historic giving new vision to new India. He said it is exactly the vision of 21st century and the economic vision and priority has already decided by this budget. Shri Gadkari said the highest priority is for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribe, Farmers, Rural India, Agricultural India Tribal India, Gaon, Garib Majdoor Insaan, welfare of all the sectors is the highest priority in this budget. The second highest priority is for infrastructure.

The Minister said he was really happy because he got the opportunity to work with Bharat Mala and Sagar Mala and now Parvat Mala a new programme has been started. Now it is ropeway, cable car which are a great gift for the area particularly hilly area of the country. He said it benefits North East, Uttarakhand, Himachal and Kashmir.

Shri Gadkari said It is very important for not only goods but tourism also as this can create more employment potential. He said the budget reflects the new vision of Prime Minister and he was thankful to Finance Minister for giving this excellent Budget for the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)