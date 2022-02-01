Left Menu

Rs 1,711 cr earmarked for union cabinet, ministers salaries, travel, sumptuary

The provision is for meeting the administrative expenses of Office of Principal Scientific Advisor and National Research Foundation.Rs 232.71 crore has been allocated to the National Security Council Secretariat. The provision is for meeting the administrative expenses of National Security Council Secretariat.Rs 66.70 crore has been earmarked for Cabinet Secretariat.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 19:17 IST
Rs 1,711 cr earmarked for union cabinet, ministers salaries, travel, sumptuary
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Budget on Tuesday allocated Rs 1,711.04 crore for a host of expenditure of the Union Cabinet that includes salaries, sumptuary and travel by central ministers and entertainment of foreign state guests among others.

The amount include expenditure for the Prime Minister's Office, National Security Council Secretariat, office of the Principal Scientific Advisor and secretariat assistance to former governors.

The bulk of the allocation, Rs 1,045 crore, has been earmarked for Council of Ministers.

The provision is for expenditure on salaries, sumptuary and other allowances and travel by cabinet ministers, ministers of state and former prime ministers. This also includes provision for special extra session flight operations for VVIPs.

Rs 300 crore has been allocated for the office of the Principal Scientific Advisor. The provision is for meeting the administrative expenses of Office of Principal Scientific Advisor and National Research Foundation.

Rs 232.71 crore has been allocated to the National Security Council Secretariat. The provision is for meeting the administrative expenses of National Security Council Secretariat.

Rs 66.70 crore has been earmarked for Cabinet Secretariat. The provision is for meeting the administrative expenses of Cabinet Secretariat and Chemical Weapons Convention(CWC).

Rs 58.15 crore has been allocated for the PMO. The provision is for meeting the administrative expenses of the PMO.

Rs 6.09 crore has been earmarked for hospitality and entertainment expenses.

The provision is for expenditure on government hospitality and entertainment of foreign state guests, official entertainment arranged at Rashtrapati Bhawan on behalf of the Vice President and Prime Minister, reception on National Days, investiture and ceremonies for presentation of credentials, etc.

Rs 1.8 crore has also been allocated for secretariat assistance to former governors. PTI ACB ZMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
3
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global
4
US appoints Tracey Ann Jacobson as interim Charge d'Affaires in Ethiopia: State Dept

US appoints Tracey Ann Jacobson as interim Charge d'Affaires in Ethiopia: St...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022