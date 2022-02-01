Budget has put forward policies benefiting EV segment: Oben Electric

The Union budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has put forward some interesting policies that would greatly benefit the electric vehicle segment in the country, Oben Electric co-founder Dinkar Agrawal said on Tuesday.

In a statement, he said owing to the emergence of special mobility zones with zero fossil fuel policy, many manufacturers and OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) would seize the opportunity to further strengthen the EV Supply chain.

''It is exciting to see the thrust being placed on clean and sustainable mobility and initiatives being rolled out for growth of electric vehicles segment,'' he said.

Similarly, Coimbatore-based EV maker Boom Motors CEO Anirudh Ravi Narayanan said the primary announcement of interest for the EV industry was the Finance Minister's commitment to boost initiatives for EV infrastructure and ecosystem.

''It is critical now that we invest in the EV infrastructure in the country to support mass adoption,...'', he said in a statement.

It is also encouraging to learn that the government is working towards a battery-swapping policy - especially in the two-three wheeler segment as swapping can offer major benefits and support adoption versus charging'', he said.

