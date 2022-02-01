Left Menu

Exports rise by 23.69 pc to USD 34 bn in Jan

Exports rise by 23.69 pc to USD 34 bn in Jan
The country's exports rose by 23.69 per cent to USD 34.06 billion in January on healthy performance by engineering, petroleum and gems and jewellery segments even as trade deficit widened to USD 17.94 billion during the month, according to provisional data of the commerce ministry.

Imports in January grew by 23.74 per cent to USD 52.01 billion, the data, released on Tuesday, showed.

Trade deficit widened to USD 17.94 billion during the month as against USD 14.49 billion in the same month last year.

India's export in 2021-22 (April-January) rose by 46.53 per cent to USD 335.44 billion over USD 228.9 billion in 2020-21 (April-January).

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

