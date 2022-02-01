Left Menu

FedEx suspends domestic express freight services on Omicron hit

FedEx Corp on Tuesday suspended its domestic express freight services due to a staff shortage as cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus rose. The delivery firm said it is suspending the economy domestic FedEx express freight, including FedEx two-day freight and FedEx three-day freight services. Severe winter storms around the country and staff shortages had forced several U.S. airlines to cancel flights last month.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 19:49 IST
FedEx suspends domestic express freight services on Omicron hit
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

FedEx Corp on Tuesday suspended its domestic express freight services due to a staff shortage as cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus rose.

The delivery firm said it is suspending the economy domestic FedEx express freight, including FedEx two-day freight and FedEx three-day freight services. International economy freight pick-up services, which had been paused earlier, resumed on Monday, FedEx added.

Last month, the company had warned that rising cases of the Omicron variant had caused a staff shortage and delay in shipments transported on aircraft. Severe winter storms around the country and staff shortages had forced several U.S. airlines to cancel flights last month. U.S. coronavirus deaths rose by at least 2,266 on Monday to a total of 890,049 compared to 887,783 previous day, according to a Reuters tally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
US appoints Tracey Ann Jacobson as interim Charge d'Affaires in Ethiopia: State Dept

US appoints Tracey Ann Jacobson as interim Charge d'Affaires in Ethiopia: St...

 United States
3
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
4
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022