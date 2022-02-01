Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-02-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 19:51 IST
Budget has laid road map for long term development: Ashok Leyland
Chennai, Feb 1 (PTI): The Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has laid the road map for long-term development over the next 25 years, a top official of city-based Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland said on Tuesday.

The Finance Minister has presented a growth-oriented and pro-development budget for 2022-23 by focusing on sustainable planning and development, energy transition for a cleaner tomorrow, the executive chairman of heavy commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland Ltd, Dheeraj Hinduja said.

''Investment led growth strategy and the sizable capital investment for sustained and speedy economic revival are reflected in the sharp increase in capital expenditure for FY23. The special focus on education, digital and clean mobility is laudable'', he said.

The battery swapping policy and special EV mobility zones announced in the budget, would help in the smooth transition to electric vehicles, he said.

''The budget has laid the road map for long-term development over the next 25 years and areas like artificial intelligence, drones, semiconductors, space economy, genomics, green energy and clean mobility systems will collectively lead the future growth of the economy'', he said.

''This budget echoes our sentiment and commitment to indigenous mobility solutions for a cleaner tomorrow'', he added.

