Triveni Turbine net up 30 pc ta Rs 36 cr in Dec quarter

Triveni Turbine posted a nearly 30 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 35.67 crore in the December quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues. The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 27.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2020, a BSE filing stated. Total income of the company rose to Rs 233.52 crore in the quarter, up from Rs 178.97 crore in the same period a year ago. Dhruv M Sawhney, Chairman and Managing Director, Triveni Turbine Limited, said: ''Though COVID-19 re-emerged this quarter with the new Omicron variant, Triveni Turbines continued to strengthen and improve its market position especially in the above 30 MW segment, where the company is approaching the market independently following the amicable resolution with General Electric and Baker Hughes pertaining to Triveni Energy Solutions Ltd (TESL) (formerly GETL) that was announced in the previous quarter.'' In terms of order booking, in the nine-month period of FY22, the company has achieved order booking of over Rs 900 crore. This order booking provides visibility for the good growth in FY23, it stated.

