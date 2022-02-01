Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street starts February with higher open

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-02-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 20:06 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street starts February with higher open
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. shares inched up at the open on Tuesday, extending gains from the past two sessions, as focus turned to data on manufacturing and job openings, while Exxon Mobil and United Parcel Service gained on strong results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 19.6 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 35151.47.

The S&P 500 rose 4.0 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 4519.57​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 37.6 points, or 0.26%, to 14277.434 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
US appoints Tracey Ann Jacobson as interim Charge d'Affaires in Ethiopia: State Dept

US appoints Tracey Ann Jacobson as interim Charge d'Affaires in Ethiopia: St...

 United States
3
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
4
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022