Sona BLW Q3 net up 4 pc at Rs 86 cr

Auto component maker Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit rose by 3.53 per cent to Rs 86.43 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 83.48 crore in the same period of previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 494.14 crore for the period under review as compared with Rs 489.28 crore in the same period of 2020-21 fiscal, Sona BLW Precision Forgings said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its board has approved and declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.77 per share of face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2021-22.

''This was a challenging quarter for us as light vehicle production in our key markets of USA and Europe declined over 20 per cent year-on-year due to the semiconductor chip shortage,'' Sona BLW Precision Forgings MD & Group CEO Vivek Vikram Singh stated.

