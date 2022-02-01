Left Menu

Procter & Gamble Hygiene Dec qtr profit down 15% to Rs 212 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 20:10 IST
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd on Tuesday reported 15.38 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 212.06 crore for the second quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company, which follows July-June financial year, had posted a net profit of Rs 250.62 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

However, revenue from operations was higher at Rs 1,092.98 crore during the period under review as against Rs 1,018.44 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's stock on Tuesday settled at Rs 14,816.80 on BSE, up 0.09 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

