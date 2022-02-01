Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-02-2022 20:11 IST
Telangana Inc welcomes Union Budget
Hyderabad, Feb. 1 (PTI): Confederation of Indian industry Telangana welcomed the Union Budget, saying it strongly emphasises on developing a strong India through strengthening the infrastructure sector, reinvigorating the education sector through PM e-Vidya and establishment of digital university.

Sameer Goel, Chairman, CII Telangana in a statement said Kisan drones for crop assessment, digitization of land records, promotion of Chemical-free natural farming, Rs 2.37 lakh crore worth of MSP direct payments to wheat and paddy farmers will enhance efficiency of the operations in Agriculture sector.

“CII welcomes the move to manufacture and develop 400 new-generation Vande Bharat trains in next three years as it will help in expanding the capacity of the railway network. Local businesses are expected to get a boost through ‘One station- one product' concept. As the budget proposes to set up 100 cargo terminals in next three years, one of the fastest growing sectors, logistics could be further strengthened,” he said.

Announcement of setting aside 68 per cent of capital outlay of defence budget for domestic industries is a welcome move as it will sustain investments and attract fresh capacity creation, he further said.

Creation of a Nodal Body for setting up Testing and Certification requirements of defence systems and platforms will help domestic industry through faster processes and cost-efficiency and allocation of 25 per cent of Defence Research and Development budget for startups, academia and private industry is a much-needed reform, he added.

V Rajanna, Past Chairman, CII Telangana and Senior Vice President , TCS said the Union Budget highlighted the importance of digital and technology interventions to ensure agility, speed, and transparency in governance and also boost the citizen and investor experience; this will further improve India’s Ease of Doing Business ranking globally.

