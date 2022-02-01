Budget to boost local manufacturing, promote investments in solar sector: Industry players, experts

Power and solar industry players on Tuesday welcomed the Budget saying the announcements related to the sector will promote investments and boost local manufacturing.

In her Budget Speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday made several solar sector-related announcements, including Rs 19,500-crore additional allocation under the PLI scheme, for manufacturing high-efficiency solar modules.

Torrent Group Chairman Samir Mehta said the government's focus on energy transition and climate action is also commendable and reinforces a strong commitment towards sustainable development.

''Measures proposed by the finance minister in the Union Budget, such as PLI scheme for manufacturing high-efficiency solar modules, are encouraging,'' he added.

''We welcome the inclusion of climate action as one of the key pillars of the Budget.

''Several important announcements such as an additional allocation of Rs 19,500 crore for the PLI scheme for module manufacturing, sovereign green bonds for funding solar projects and a robust battery-swapping policy will pave the way for reaching the target of 500 gigawatts (GW) of non-fossil energy capacity by 2030,'' SunSource Energy CEO Adarsh Das said.

The clarity on import duty on solar cells and modules will help the ramping up of the local manufacturing capacity to meet both Indian and global demand for solar modules, he said.

Avaada Group Chairman Vineet Mittal said the industry is thankful to the government for echoing its confidence in the solar energy sector.

''The industry was eagerly waiting for these reforms to increase its competitiveness and take the growth of the sector to the next level and become self-reliant in renewable energy.

The government has shown its commitment to becoming self-reliant in module manufacturing and battery storage,'' he added.

PXIL Managing Director and CEO Prabhajit Kumar Sarkar said introducing the requirement of co-firing 5-7 per cent biomass pellets in thermal power plants is a positive move. ''It intends to reduce 38 MMT (metric million tonnes) CO2 emissions while providing convergence of interests across energy and agricultural sectors.'' While a sustained push towards renewable energy is commendable, the government reviewing a proper utilisation of the coal assets that are available in the country by initiating pilot projects for coal gasification, and conversion of coal into chemicals is highly appreciable, he said.

Neuron Energy co-founder Pratik Kamdar said the push towards the adoption of clean energy will boost the confidence of enterprises in the EV space and will further propel investments in the sector in the next five years.

''With e- mobility in the spotlight, considering the lack of charging infrastructure in the country, the impetus given to battery swapping will fuel the speed of adoption of EV and will help us alleviate mental blocks pertaining to its viability and usage,'' Kamdar added.

Tirthankar Mandal, head (energy policy) at Energy Program of WRI India, said the announcement of two lakh anganwadis where clean energy will be enabled is a welcome move. ''This will accelerate the transition out of coal dependence of rural India.'' He further said renewables-generated waste, particularly from solar panels, will become a looming problem in the near future. ''The focus on a circular economy action plan for 10 sectors, including solar photovoltaic, is a welcome step. This will provide additional employment and create a less wasteful future with better efficiency.'' IntelliSmart Infrastructure (the joint venture of NIIF and EESL) MD and CEO Anil Rawal said the proposal to introduce graded customs duty structure on smart meters is a step in the right direction.

''To meet the requirement of 25 crore smart meters that will be implemented across the country by 2025, there is a need to spur domestic manufacturing,'' Rawal added.

Sashi Mukundan, president of BP India and senior vice-president of BP group, said: ''This is a forward-looking Budget and reinforces the government's commitments to indigenous and sustainable clean energy.'' Mukundan added that low-carbon initiatives, including a battery swapping policy, energy-as-a-service model, production-linked incentive to accelerate solar at scale and issuance of green bonds, are steps in the right direction.

