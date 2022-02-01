Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2040 hours: DEL155 BIZ-2NDLD BUDGET Budget 2022-23 bets on spending spur to sustain eco recovery New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday unveiled a bigger Rs 39.45 lakh crore Budget, with higher spending on highways to affordable housing with a view to fire up the key engines of the economy to sustain a world-beating recovery from the pandemic.

DEL173 BUD-LD TAX-CRYPTOCURRENCY Govt proposes 30 pc tax on cryptocurrency gains; 1 pc TDS on payments beyond Rs 10k New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said only RBI-issued 'Digital Rupee' will be recognised as currency and the government will levy 30 per cent tax on gains made from any other private digital assets from April 1.

DEL69 BUD-LD DIGITAL RUPEE RBI to introduce digital rupee in FY23 to boost digital economy, better currency mgmt New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will introduce digital currency in the next financial year beginning April 2022 to boost the digital economy and efficient currency management, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed in her Budget 2022-23 speech on Tuesday.

DEL85 BUD-LD DEFICIT Budget: India's fiscal deficit pegged slightly higher at 6.9% in FY22 New Delhi: The country's fiscal deficit is projected to be higher at 6.9 per cent this fiscal as against 6.8 per cent estimated earlier, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasising the need for stronger and sustainable growth through public investment.

DEL180 BUD-LD SUBSIDIES Govt subsidies to fall 39 pc to Rs 4.33 lakh cr in FY22; Rs 3.18 lakh cr pegged for FY23 New Delhi: The government's subsidies on food, fertilisers and petroleum are estimated to decline by 39 per cent to Rs 4,33,108 crore this fiscal and fall further by 27 per cent to nearly Rs 3.18 lakh crore in 2022-23.

DEL148 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee slips 17 paise to close at 74.82 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee pared its initial gains and settled 17 paise lower at 74.82 against US dollar on Tuesday as caution set in among forex market participants after the government in the budget revised fiscal deficit target upwards for FY'22.

DEL141 BUD-AIRINDIA-AIAHL Centre allocates Rs 9,259 cr to special purpose vehicle AIAHL New Delhi: The Centre has allocated Rs 9,259 crore to AIAHL, a government-owned special purpose vehicle set up to handle Air India's debt and non-core assets, for the next financial year starting from April 1, according to a budget document.

DEL126 BUD-3RD LD-NATIONAL HIGHWAYS National highways to be expanded by 25,000 km in 2022-23: FM New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said national highways will be expanded by 25,000 kilometres (km) during 2022-23 and the national ropeway development programme will be taken up in the public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

DEL177 BUD-FM-RAHUL People should desist from making uninformed comments: FM on Rahul Gandhi's budget remarks New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for what she called as making uninformed comment on the budget and said he should first implement what he preaches in states governed by his party.

DEL39 BIZ-PMI-MANUFACTURING India's mfg activities moderate in Jan as new orders, production expand at slower pace New Delhi: India's manufacturing sector activities moderated in January as new orders and production expanded at a slower rate as the new wave of COVID-19 restricted growth and affected business confidence that slipped to a 19-month low, a monthly survey said on Tuesday.

DEL116 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold rallies Rs 333 on global trends New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Tuesday rallied Rs 333 to Rs 47,844 per 10 grams in line with firm global trends along with rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

DCM61 BUD-LD CHEAPER-EXPENSIVE ITEMS Imported headphones, umbrella, solar cells to be costlier; cocoa beans, frozen mussels cheaper New Delhi: The government on Tuesday proposed to increase the basic customs duty (BCD) on import of commonly used items, including headphones and earphones, loudspeakers, smart meters, imitation jewellery, solar cells, solar modules to promote domestic manufacturing in the in the Union Budget for 2022-23.

DCM68 BIZ-RESULTS-TECH MAHINDRA Tech Mahindra Q3 profit up 7 pc, restricted by supply side challenges Mumbai: IT services exporter Tech Mahindra on Tuesday reported 6.8 per cent rise in December quarter net profit at Rs 1,378.2 crore, with the growth in profits being compressed by supply side challenges.

DCM79 BIZ-STOCKS-WEALTH Investors richer by about Rs 3 lakh cr on Budget Day New Delhi: Equity investors became richer by more than Rs 2.99 lakh crore on Tuesday as the Union Budget was well received by the stock market.

DCM89 BIZ-LD-AUTO-SALES Semiconductor shortage: Maruti, Hyundai witness decline in wholesales in Jan New Delhi: Top passenger vehicle makers, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra, Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Honda, on Tuesday reported decline in vehicle dispatches from factories to dealers in January amid shortage of semiconductors continuing to hamper production.

