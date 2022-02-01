Left Menu

109 missing people traced by special squad of Delhi Police's north district in 3 months

The missing persons tracing squad MPTS of Delhi Polices north district has traced 109 people, mostly from the city, since launching operation Talash in November, officials said on Tuesday. During the start of the operation, the team collected data of untraced missingabductionkidnapping cases of last seven years, police said.

109 missing people traced by special squad of Delhi Police's north district in 3 months
The missing persons tracing squad (MPTS) of Delhi Police's north district has traced 109 people, mostly from the city, since launching 'operation Talash' in November, officials said on Tuesday. The north district police launched 'operation Talash' on November 1 last year in which an MPTS comprising ASI Vinod Kumar, Head Constables Shiv Raj Singh, Ashish and others was formed directly under the supervision of DCP (north), they said. According to the data shared by the police, 95 cases were solved and 109 missing persons and children were traced by the MPTS. Among 109, 81 are females and 28 are males, it said. Six males and 21 females are below the age of 14 years while 16 females and three males are between 15 to 18 years. A total of 19 males and 44 females are adults, the data showed. The data showed that 15 persons have been traced from Bihar, 59 from Delhi, 10 from Haryana, one from Madhya Pradesh, five from Punjab, one from Rajasthan, 11 from Uttar Pradesh, six from Uttarakhand and one from West Bengal. During the start of the operation, the team collected data of untraced missing/abduction/kidnapping cases of last seven years, police said. Each and every case was examined in detail. The team collected a note on every missing report lodged at various police stations of north district and also meticulously worked on each missing case to get it solved timely, police said. The team also worked on the missing cases which came to the notice through different channels like Twitter, Facebook etc., they said. There has been a 45 per cent increase in overall workout of missing cases and 64 percent in abduction and kidnapping cases registered in north district compared to last year, it showed.

