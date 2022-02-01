JCCI disappointed over 'ignoring' of COVID-hit business community

Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) on Tuesday expressed disappointment over “ignoring” of COVID-hit business community in the Union budget 2022-23, while another Jammu-based body of industrialists welcomed it as “friendly and beneficial” for all sections of the society. JCCI president Arun Gupta said the business community is now looking forward to the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha-led administration to “bailout”traders and revive the sick industrial units which have either winded up or are at the verge of closure. “The traders, hoteliers, transporters and tourism stakeholders were worst hit by COVID-19 pandemic. We are mostly dependent on tourism including pilgrimage and have suffered huge losses over the past two years,” Gupta said. He said they had been expecting some sort of relief from the budget but were left disappointed. “We feel ignored by the government.” he said. Gupta, however, welcomed the budget increase in defence, agriculture, and startups, and “good steps” like announcements of housing for poor and focus on development of infrastructure. Gupta said the government should have announced a special package for the business community, transporters, and tourism sector, and increased tax slab for the salaried class as a relief from high inflation. “There is some gaffe on part of the government which needs to be addressed. We hope the Lt Governor administration will provide to us some relief by announcing some relaxation,” he said. Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA) president Lalit Mahajan hailed the budget as friendly to all.

“BBIA welcomes the steps in the budget which will help in creation of infrastructure in the industrial sector. “We request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to provide adequate funds for the development of industrial infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir,” Mahajan said. He said there is a need to complete the Industrial estates in a time-bound manner in the union territory, enabling prospective entrepreneurs to start production on the basis of Rs 28,400 crore industrial Package approved by the government for the Industrial Sector last year. Meanwhile, Congress termed the budget “disappointing and hopeless” for poor and middle class, the “worst sufferers of unprecedented price hike”, according to it.

“The imaginary targets of growth rate are unlikely to stimulate the sagging economy and bring respite to the slowed down economic activities due to lack of spending capacities of the common man as a result, the economy had nosedived to minus 23 percent under BJP regime,” J&K Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said. J&K BJP executive member Raman Suri welcomed the budget and said the ‘ease of doing business’ would create new entrepreneurs and bring more employment. “The elimination of 75,000 compliances and repealing of 1,486 union laws itself is an indication that the country is heading towards a revolution that will make it surge economically in the coming years,” Suri said. He said 5G spectrum will also escalate the pace of development and also give a fillip to the Digital India campaign. “BJP-led government is taking initiatives that will help the country in long term and not only generate employment but also nail corruption to the core,” he said.

