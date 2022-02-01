Mutual fund experts term Budget FY23 pragmatic, growth-oriented, capex-heavy

The Union Budget for 2022-23 is pragmatic, forward-looking and growth-oriented with a significantly higher allocation for capital expenditure, mutual fund experts said on Tuesday.

The capex-heavy budget is aimed at addressing key bottlenecks in the Indian economy and focused on propelling the Indian economy forward after COVID-19, they added.

On the flip side, the Budget does not contain any measures to improve the income levels of the low-income strata of the society, which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 lockdowns. Also, subsidies, maybe underprovided, in oil prices remain high, George Heber Joseph, CEO/CIO of ITI Mutual Fund, said.

In her Budget Speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the outlay for capital expenditure (capex) is once again being stepped up sharply by 35.4 per cent from Rs 5.54 lakh crore in the current year to Rs 7.50 lakh crore in 2022-23.

This outlay in 2022-23 will be 2.9 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), she added.

ITI Mutual Fund's Joseph said the higher allocation on capital expenditure is positive for sustainable growth.

Vinay Tonse, MD and CEO of SBI Mutual Fund, said inclusive development for all sections of the population while striving for growth at the macroeconomic level continues to be the focus of the government, as seen in this growth-oriented Budget presentation.

With the Rs 10.68-lakh crore capex announcement, including the provision for creating capital assets via grants-in-aid to the states, the government is reiterating its commitment towards stimulating growth in the economy through both central and state governments' efforts, he added.

The Budget was delivered in the context of a buoyant capital market and growth coming back after the pandemic.

Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO at Edelweiss Asset Management, said the focus continues to be on growth and the Budget made the right noises with a significant increase in capex, a focus on infrastructure development under the PM Gati Shakti and a push on manufacturing.

Amandeep Chopra, head (fixed income) at UTI AMC, said the Budget for FY23 continues with the theme of social welfare, rural sector and infrastructure with the continuation of several micro-initiatives. ''This time, there is a lot more emphasis on technology than before.'' Swarup Mohanty, director and CEO of Mirae Asset Investment Managers India, said that currently, the government direction continues to be more growth focussed in an emerging post-COVID-19 scenario where the focus is on long-term objectives.

''The Budget can be viewed by breaking it into three parts — growth, recovery and reform.

''Focus on larger issues like infrastructure, logistics, connectivity, roads, PLI-promoted manufacturing needs to be seen with a focus on increased spending on Aatmanirbhar defence manufacturing, increased farm procurement, tap water access and affordable housing,'' he said.

Nilesh Shah, group president and MD of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management, said the Budget is focused on supporting growth through encouraging investments and encouraging entrepreneurs, start-ups and taxpayers by creating trust.

This Budget is about laying the foundation for the positioning of the centenary of India.

Mahendra Jajoo, CIO (fixed income) of Mirae Asset Investment Managers India, said the Budget comes across as a highly growth-oriented one with a significantly higher allocation for capital expenditure.

N S Venkatesh, chief executive officer of AMFI, said the unprecedented thrust has been given on capex with an aim to enhance job creation, the extension of ECLGS by another year, and guarantee cover proposed to be expanded 10 times to Rs 5 lakh crore for small businesses, and a proposed cap on the surcharge on long-term capital gains arising on transfer of any type of assets at 15 per cent.

These measures are expected to trigger equity markets over a longer term, he said.

''Equity mutual fund investors will benefit through the slew of measures that will have a deep-rooted impact in the times to come,'' he added.

Sorbh Gupta, fund manager (equity) of Quantum Mutual Fund, said a boost on the demand side through tax cuts will have helped the economy in the near term via higher consumption.

''The government has resisted being populist despite big state elections and which is a big positive,'' he added.

Rohit Sarin, co-founder of Client Associates, said rationalisation of the individual taxation with corporate taxation is a miss that could have created a dynamo effect of the increase in demand in parallel with the increased capex in the economy. Client Associates is a private wealth management and India's first multi-family office firm.

