Left Menu

India on course to become USD 5 trillion economy by FY26: CEA

Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran on Tuesday expressed hope that India would become a USD 5 trillion economy by FY26 or the next year on the back of 8-9 per cent sustained growth.Gross domestic product GDP in dollar terms has already crossed USD 3 trillion, he said during the Finance Ministers post Budget interaction with media.Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 envisioned making India a USD 5 trillion economy and a global economic powerhouse by 2024-25.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 21:07 IST
India on course to become USD 5 trillion economy by FY26: CEA
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran on Tuesday expressed hope that India would become a USD 5 trillion economy by FY26 or the next year on the back of 8-9 per cent sustained growth.

Gross domestic product (GDP) in dollar terms has already crossed USD 3 trillion, he said during the Finance Minister's post Budget interaction with media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 envisioned making India a USD 5 trillion economy and a global economic powerhouse by 2024-25. With this, India would become the third largest economy in the world.

Indian economy is estimated to grow at 9.2 per cent during the current fiscal while 8-8.5 per cent for the next financial year.

As far as USD 5 trillion economy is concerned, India is the fastest growing large economies in the world.

''Depending on how exchange rate move...Indian Rupee would remain stable to strong given what is going on the developed world. If we continue to retain the path of 8-9 per cent real GDP, it would translate into 8 per cent dollar GDP growth. If we extrapolate that we should be at the USD 5 trillion by 2025-26 or 2026-27,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
US appoints Tracey Ann Jacobson as interim Charge d'Affaires in Ethiopia: State Dept

US appoints Tracey Ann Jacobson as interim Charge d'Affaires in Ethiopia: St...

 United States
3
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
4
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022