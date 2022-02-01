Following are the top stories at 9.00 PM: NATION: DEL190 BUD-3RDLD PM Budget people-friendly, creates new opportunities for jobs and growth: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was ''people-friendly, progressive'' and full of possibilities for infrastructure, investment, growth and jobs. DEL189 BUD-RAIL-LD ALLOCATION Railways allocated Rs 1.40 lakh crore budgetary support; CapEx at 2.45 lakh crore New Delhi: The Railway Ministry has been allocated budgetary support of Rs 140367.13 crore in the Union Budget on Tuesday - Rs 20,311 crore more than the revised figures of the previous fiscal.

DEL183 BUD-LD RAHUL Nothing for middle class, poor in Union Budget: Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that the government had delivered a ''zero-sum budget'' that has nothing for the middle class, farmers and the poor, drawing a derisive response from Union ministers who suggested that the opposition leader had not understood the ''futuristic'' measures. DEL180 BUD-LD SUBSIDIES Govt subsidies to fall 39 pc to Rs 4.33 lakh cr in FY22; Rs 3.18 lakh cr pegged for FY23 New Delhi: The government's subsidies on food, fertilisers and petroleum are estimated to decline by 39 per cent to Rs 4,33,108 crore this fiscal and fall further by 27 per cent to nearly Rs 3.18 lakh crore in 2022-23.

DEL175 BUD-CHIDAMBARAM Most capitalist Budget, inequality rising in India more rapidly than elsewhere: Chidambaram New Delhi: Congress leader and ex-finance minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday said the Union Budget was the ''most capitalist'' with nothing for the poor and farmers while sops were being provided to big industrialists turning India into a very ''unequal country''.

DEL173 BUD-LD TAX-CRYPTOCURRENCY Govt proposes 30 pc tax on cryptocurrency gains; 1 pc TDS on payments beyond Rs 10k New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said only RBI-issued 'Digital Rupee' will be recognised as currency and the government will levy 30 per cent tax on gains made from any other private digital assets from April 1.

DEL79 BUD-LD RAILWAYS (R) 400 new Vande Bharat trains to be introduced: FM New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced that 400 new Vande Bharat trains will be introduced and the Railways will also develop new products for small farmers and MSMEs.

DEL135 BUD-CENTRAL VISTA-NON RESIDENTIAL PROJECTS Central Vista project: Rs 2,600 cr for construction of non-residential office buildings New Delhi: The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has been allocated Rs 2,600 crore in Budget 2022-23 for the construction of non-residential office buildings of the Central Vista project, including the Parliament and Supreme Court. This is Rs 767.56 crore more than Rs 1,833.43 crore given in the last fiscal.

CAL9 BUD-WB-LD POL REAX Union Budget: Mamata says zero for common man, Amit Mitra calls it a hoax, BJP hits back Kolkata: Terming the union budget presented in Parliament on Tuesday as a ''Pegasus spin budget'', West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said it has got nothing for the common people who are being crushed by inflation and unemployment.

CAL5 JH-MINES-COLLAPSE Many feared trapped as 3 abandoned coal mines collapse in Jharkhand during illegal mining Dhanbad: Many people were fear trapped as three abandoned coal mines collapsed during illegal mining in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, officials said on Tuesday.

MDS13 TN-CM-BUD-REAX TN CM Stalin trashes Union Budget, slams Centre for 'big brother' attitude Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday dubbed the Union Budget 2022 as one that has forgotten people's welfare and slammed the Centre for its 'big brother attitude' by ignoring the demand of state governments to further extend the GST compensation regime.

LEGAL: LGD16 DL-HC-VIRUS-MASK Delhi govt order to wear mask in car while driving alone ''absurd'': HC New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday termed as “absurd” a Delhi government order making it compulsory to wear a mask while driving alone in the context of COVID-19 and asked why the decision was still prevailing.

LGD8 DL-HC-SPYWARE Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on plea against mobile spyware New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought the Centre's stand on a petition highlighting the invasion of privacy of mobile phone users by spyware tools that monitor and record information.

