Culture Ministry gets over Rs 3,000 cr in Budget; 35 pc of amount earmarked for ASI

Budgetary allocation for the Culture Ministry for 2022-2023 has been increased by 11.9 per cent compared to the Budget Estimate (BE) for 2021-2022, with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) being allocated Rs 1,080 crore, 35 per cent of the total amount.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s BE for 2022-2023 proposed Rs 3,009.05 crore for the Culture Ministry, up from Rs 2,687.99 crore in BE 2021-2022 and Rs 2,665 crore in the Revised Estimate (RE) 2021-2022. The increase comes after a 15 per cent reduction last year, when the proposed expenditure was reduced from Rs 3,149.86 crore in 2020-2021.

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said the increase in allocation showed the government’s focus on ''vikas (development)'' and ''virasat (heritage)''.

The allocation included Rs 532.55 crore for central sector schemes, including the development of museums, international co-operation and centenary and anniversary celebrations. Pensions for senior artists has been increased from Rs 4,000 a month to Rs 6,000.

''The Ministry of Culture being the nodal agency for ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’- commemorating 75 years of Independence, a provision of Rs 110 crore has been made under centenary and anniversary celebration scheme of the Ministry. A proposal for enhancement of the outlay for the scheme to Rs 980 crore over a period of five years with Rs 380 crore for the year 2022-2023 is under consideration,'' a Culture Ministry statement said.

The budget has also allocated Rs 100 crore for this year for a museum at Vadnagar, the birthplace of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the Development of Museum Scheme. This archaeological museum will display materials like coins dating back to the 3rd century BC, seal impressions the from the 4th to 8th century AD, besides terracotta forms, iron nails, copper implements, images and beads, and will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore.

An allocation of Rs 106 crore has been made under the ministry’s International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) to establish a Buddhist monastery in Lumbini, Nepal.

Allocations include an outlay of Rs 994.32 crore for the Kala Sanskriti Vikas Yojana for a period of five years (2021-26); increase in pension for old artists from Rs 4,000 a month to Rs 6,000; and promoting the Guru-Shishya Parampara through increased financial assistance of up to Rs 15,000 for teachers and up to Rs 10,000 for students.

Autonomous bodies under the ministry like the Lalit Kala Akademi, Sangeet Natak Akademi and other institutions have been allocated Rs 1,023.33.

