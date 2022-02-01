Left Menu

New set of pay dates for SRD grant beneficiaries announced

In a statement on Tuesday, Sapo said beneficiaries are advised to wait until they have received an SMS confirming that their grant is available before they visit their post office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 01-02-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 21:27 IST
“Payments will be made at Post Office branches at least until June 2022 to make sure all outstanding grants are paid,” Sapo said. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The South African Post Office (Sapo) has announced a new set of pay dates for the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant beneficiaries who collect the R350 grant from their local Post Office.

Beneficiaries are urged to note that the rest of the month is dedicated to the payment of R350 SRD grants except for Thursday, 3 February to Tuesday, 8 February, which is reserved for the payment of old age, disability and child grants.

"Beneficiaries whose phones were used to apply for only one SRD grant can also collect the grant from any Pick 'n Pay or Boxer supermarket. If a phone was used to apply for more than one grant, it can only be collected from a Post Office. This does not apply to beneficiaries who chose to receive their grant in a bank account," Sapo said.

Those who collect at the Post Office are urged to note that the day they collect their grant is determined by the last three digits of their ID number.

Following is the payment schedule to follow when collecting at the Post Office:

Mondays: Beneficiaries whose ID numbers end in 082 and 087

Tuesdays: ID numbers ending in 083 and 088

Wednesdays: ID numbers ending in 084 and 089

Thursdays: ID numbers ending in 080 and 085

Fridays: ID numbers ending in 081 and 086

SRD grants are payable until the end of March 2022, however, Sapo said beneficiaries who have not yet received there grants need not be concerned.

"Payments will be made at Post Office branches at least until June 2022 to make sure all outstanding grants are paid," Sapo said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

